Arts Events: Dec. 28

Dec. 28: FOLA streams ‘She Loves Me’

The Friends of Ludlow Auditorium offers a holiday season bonus by streaming the hit Broadway musical She Loves Me on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium 37 Depot St. in Ludlow.

The musical is a story of co-workers in a perfume store that have difficulty dealing with one another but, neither realizes that they are the same pen-pals brought together by a lonely hearts club.

The event is free; donations are appreciated to underwrite the costs of the production. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.