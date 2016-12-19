Bennington College woman reported missing

UPDATE Dec. 20, 5:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the Vermont State Police conducted a large land and water search for Hadil Marzouq in and around the Dorset Quarry. Marzouq was not located and the search of the quarry is scheduled to continue tomorrow. The search is being conducted by members of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont State Police SCUBA team, the New England K-9 Team, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response team, the Vermont K-9 team and Manchester.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hadil Marzouq, please call the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.

© 2016 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Bennington College student is missing and the Vermont State Police are asking the public for any information anyone might have.

Hadil Marzouq, 20, left a residence where she was staying on Saturday, Dec. 17. When Marzouq did not return home, she was reported missing on Sunday. At about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, the vehicle she was driving was found on Vt. Route 30 at the Dorset Quarry.

Marzouq is described as white, with brown eyes and long curly black hair. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a large green jacket.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Hadil Marzouq is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.