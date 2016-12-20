Telegraph Business Ticker
Cynthia Prairie | Dec 20, 2016 | Comments 0
Stone Hearth donates to Chester Rec Dept.
Sheldon Ghetler and Francy Anderson, owners of Stone Hearth Inn and Tavern in Chester, donated $1,000 on Friday night to the Chester Recreation Department.
Walker Farm theater construction under way
Despite the chill and snow, construction work has begun on the new theater at Walker Farm in Weston, a part of the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company that will enable the company to be open year-round. This second stage, which has been 10 years in the making, is set to open in October, at the end of the 2017 theater season. Playhouse staff was so excited, they had to share a few construction photos.
