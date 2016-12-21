Woman’s body found in Dorset quarry, police continue Marzouq investigation

© 2016 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The body of a woman matching the description of Hadil Marzouq – the Bennington College student who was reported missing on Sunday – was found today in the Dorset quarry.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 9:30 a.m. divers from the VSP Scuba team located the body under the ice at the back of the quarry. The body was recovered and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working with the Bennington States Attorney and the Chief Medical Examiner on the investigation. The release said that no further information is available at this time.