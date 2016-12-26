Chester, Bellows Falls libraries host Bill of Rights exhibit

The Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, and the Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, will be hosting a new pop-up exhibition from the National Archives The Bill of Rights and You, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of the landmark document.

The exhibit spotlights one of the most remarkable periods in American history, explores the origins of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, illustrates how each amendment protects U.S. citizens, and looks at how Americans exercise the rights outlined in the amendments.



The Whiting Library exhibit opens on Friday, Dec. 30 and runs through March 31, 2017. Find information about historic documents at archives.gov/amending-america, where you can explore history, take part in the national discussion and download free ebooks about the creation and amending of the Bill of Rights.

Call the Whiting Library for more information at 802-875-2277, email whitinglibrary@yahoo.com or visit 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is also distributing pocket copies of the Constitution.

The Rockingham Library exhibit runs through Feb. 28, 2017. To honor U.S. citizens’ right to Freedom of Speech, the library plans a Monday, Feb. 13 community read of Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech, in which he takes exception to being asked to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Call the Rockingham Library for more information at 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or visit the library 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibits are in collaboration with the Vermont Humanities Council and the Federation of State Humanities Councils.