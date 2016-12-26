Community events: Through Jan. 1, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 30: Comic Jam Workshop in Chester

Community Art Garden in Chester hosts a Comic Jam Workshop with local artist Mindy Fisher. The workshop is best suited for artists 7 or older and will be held at 295 Main St. in Chester from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The fee is $12 per person.

During the Comic Jam workshop, students create collaborative comic strips. Each student will start with one panel, and will have his/her comic passed around the classroom. Everyone adds to each story, leading to unexpected, and often hilarious surprises. This activity promotes spontaneity, creativity and humor. All skill levels are welcome.

For more information or to register visit www.communityartgarden.com and look under “classes” or contact owner Emily Burkland at 802-289-3071 or theartgardenvt@gmail.com. For more on Fisher visit www.mindyfisher.com.

Dec. 31: Claremont First Night: A New Year’s Party

Claremont Sugar-River Rotary Club celebrates the New Year with Arrowhead Recreation Club, Claremont Parks and Recreation Department, Claremont Opera House, Family Fun Zone and Meyer Maple Lanes at a free community event. The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. and goes until midnight on Friday, Dec. 31.

At 10 p.m., there will be fireworks over Arrowhead ski area. After fireworks, the activities continue at Meyer Maple Lanes until midnight with a live DJ.

This year, there will be four performances held at the Claremont Opera House presented by World Under Wonder that will tell the Slavic story of winter. Also added as a venue this year is the Family Fun Zone where people will have full access to the inflatables and bounce houses.

Food and beverages will be for sale at Arrowhead Lodge, Claremont Savings Bank Community Center and Meyer Maple Lanes. Parking will be available with shuttle service running from Broad St. Park to the Community Center between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Purchase a Claremont First Night 2017 button, from any Claremont Rotarian or supporting merchant for $1. The First Night Buttons will get you discounts to participating businesses on Dec. 31. For up to date information, visit www.claremontparks.com.

Addresses for the various event locations, all in Claremont, N.H., are: Arrowhead Recreation Club, 18 Robert Easter Way; Claremont Savings Bank Community Center, 152 South St.; Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square; Family Fun Zone, 22 Pleasant St., and Meyer Maple Lanes, 125 Maple Ave.

Jan. 1: Free, guided 2017 hikes at Vermont State parks

Start the New Year on the right foot at a First Day Hike in a Vermont State Park. Individuals and groups are invited to join one of several free, family-friendly hiking events taking place on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 throughout the state in parks and forests.

Professional guides and outdoor educators will lead the way, sharing their knowledge and love of the Vermont outdoors. The hikes have different starting times and anticipated duration. See below for a list of offered hikes and details. Dress for the weather and bring beverages and snacks. Pre-registration is not required. If there are several feet of snow on the ground, consider bringing snowshoes. Dogs are welcome on leash unless otherwise noted.

Don’t need a guide? Find a park near you and discover a new place in its wintry state. Entry to State Parks in the winter is free.

Ascutney State Park

1826 Back Mountain Road in Windsor.

Time: 10 a.m. at the ranger station

Guide: Scott Davison (The Woodstock Naturalist)

Hike: more than an hour, easy terrain.

Note: Not a summit hike.

Bomoseen State Park

22 Cedar Mountain Road in Fair Haven

Time: 1 p.m. at park entrance station

Guide: Caitlin Gates (Vermont State Park interpreter)

Hike: more than an hour, easy terrain

Button Bay State Park

5 Button Bay State Park in Vergennes

Time: 9 a.m. at park entrance

Guide: Ron Payne from Otter Creek Audubon Society

Hike: 3 hours, easy terrain

Groton Nature Center, Big Deer State Park

1467 Boulder Beach Road in Groton

Time: 1 p.m. at Groton State Forest Nature Center parking area on Boulder Beach Road

Guide: Dave Spencer (local expert)

Hike: more than an hour loop, easy terrain.

Hunger Mountain

Time: 9 a.m. at Hunger Mountain Trailhead (Waterbury)

Guide: Caitlin Miller from the Green Mountain Club

Hike: 3.5 miles, 5 hours, moderate to difficult terrain. Hike to the summit if weather permits.

Jamaica State Park

48 Salmon Hole Lane in Jamaica

Time: 10 a.m. by the park office at the entrance

Guide: Lowell Lake Park Ranger Scott Renker

Hike: more than an hour, 1-mile, easy terrain.

Note: Participants will have the option of a longer hike along the same trail.

Niquette Bay State Park

274 Raymond Road in Colchester

Time: Noon at trailhead in Niquette Bay State Park

Guide: Jessica Savage from Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation

Hike: 1.5 miles, 2 hours, moderate terrain.

Taconic Mountain Ramble State Park

5696 Monument Hill Road in Castleton

Time: Noon at the Hubbardton Battlefield parking lot on Monument Hill Road

Guide: Alyssa Bennett, bat biologist

Hike: 2 to 3 hours, easy to moderate terrain, followed by fresh baked cookies

Underhill State Park

352 Mountain Road in Underhill

Time: 1 p.m. at gate just below Underhill State Park on Mountain Road in Underhill Center.

Guide: John Connell, Greenmont Farms

Hike: 3 hours, easy to moderate terrain. Bring a snack and warm beverage to share.

For hike updates on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, call 802- 249-1230. For more information on First Day Hikes and to view additional hike offerings as they are added, visit www.vtstateparks.com or check out Vermont State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.

Jan. 1: First Night: World Under Wonder performs narrated tales

World Under Wonder performs three short narrated scenes: Winter Violets, The Golden Buddha and The Happy Prince at Claremont Opera House at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H. Showings are at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Hot cider and snacks will be served.

Tickets are free, although donations are appreciated. For more info visit www.claremontoperahouse.org.

