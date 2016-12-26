Here’s s simple way to freshen up your Green Bean Casserole

NOTE: I’m extending my offer for my newest cookbook, Refreshed theyankeechef@aol.com. I have truly been blessed not only by the number of signed copies of my cookbook that you have asked for, but also because of the tremendous number of emails I have received from those of you both in the cyber world and print. I hear from so many of you with cooking questions or to simply say “Hello.” I can’t thank you enough, other than extending this offer. After December, the price will be commensurate with all other book selling venues , for sale to you, the reader, for the month of December for the price of $20 (including shipping and handling). Each is signed and personalized as a thank you for all the emails I have received. Simply email me at. I have truly been blessed not only by the number of signed copies of my cookbook that you have asked for, but also because of the tremendous number of emails I have received from those of you both in the cyber world and print. I hear from so many of you with cooking questions or to simply say “Hello.” I can’t thank you enough, other than extending this offer. After December, the price will be commensurate with all other book selling venues Refreshed is sold.



I am tellin’ you, this is the best Green Bean Casserole you could possibly make this year or any year! The topping is crispier than any other, including that faux onion ring topping, and much healthier.

But I wasn’t a Grinch: I did add the great flavor of onion in the topping.

The addition of bacon is, well, I don’t really need to extol that virtue, do I?

If canned cheddar cheese soup isn’t your thing, make your own as directed below.

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

1/2 cup minced onion

2 cup crumbled corn bread

2 egg whites, beaten

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 (10-ounce) cans Campbell’s Condensed Cheddar Cheese Soup*

1/2 cup sour cream

2 (9-ounce) packages frozen green beans, thawed

2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Melt butter in large skillet or medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, stirring once or twice. Remove pan from heat and add crumbled corn bread, egg whites and cracked pepper and mix until everything is thoroughly combined; set aside. Whisk soup and sour cream until smooth; set aside.

Empty green beans into an 8- or 9-inch square baking pan. Top with crumbled bacon and pour cheese mixture over the top evenly. No need to fold it into green beans. Top with cornbread mixture and level it off. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until topping is crisp and browned and the casserole is bubbling around the sides.

Remove from oven and dish up while piping hot.

* Or simply make your own cheddar cheese soup. Melt 3 tablespoons butter or margarine in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in 2 tablespoons flour. When smooth, add 1 1/2 cups milk and whisk until smooth. Bring to scalding, stirring almost constantly to prevent burning. Add 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese and remove from heat. Stir until cheese has completely melted. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Use in place of prepared cheddar cheese soup above.