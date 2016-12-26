To the editor: CAES Student Council thanks all who helped with Food Drive

We, the Student Council at Chester-Andover Elementary School, just finished the Project Feed the Thousands Food Drive.

We collected over 250 food items for the Chester-Andover Family Center. The Family Center is very excited about the donation, and we would like to thank all the students and staff at CAES for sharing with others.

We celebrated our accomplishment when we “toilet-papered” all Student Council members in a chair including our advisor, Mr. Frank Kelley, and our principal, Mrs. Katherine Fogg.

Our school is a great community that works to SOAR: We are Safe, On task, Accountable and Respectful.

Thanks again everyone for your support!

CAES Student Council

Chester

