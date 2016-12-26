To the editor: Thanks to a local Santa for going the extra miles

I would like to express my thankfulness for the kind deed by Bill who works at Balance Designs Inc., the parent company of Vew-Do Balance Boards and Snurfer boards, a hometown business located in

Manchester, VT.

I wanted to order a few Snow Snurfers for my girls and made an error in the delivery ZIP code. On Friday, Dec. 23 it was discovered that my shipment was returned to the company store.

I live in Chester, 28 miles away, and without hesitation Bill offered to meet me halfway to make sure my kids’ presents would make it under the tree. You won’t find that service at Amazon!

Shop local and pay it forward with kindness this new year! Thanks Bill, you went above and beyond the call!

Sincerely,

Joe Karl

Chester, VT