GMP warns of bill pay phone scamming directed at eateries

Green Mountain Power and Burlington Electric Department are warning customers about an ongoing bill payment phone scam. In a new wave of calls today, Burlington Electric and Green Mountain Power customers have been receiving calls threatening disconnection if payment is not made immediately. These calls have been targeting primarily restaurants, but other customers have received similar calls.

These calls are not from GMP or Burlington Electric, and customers should hang up if they receive a call with such demands. If customers have any questions about their account status, call the authorized phone number for GMP at 888-835-4672 or for BED at 802-865-7300.

The utilities follow very clear rules when working with customers about paying past due bills and do not demand credit card information or alternate payment mechanisms from a customer for any purpose and, if customers receive a call with such a demand, they should follow these steps:

Do not provide payment or any other personal information;

Do not engage with the caller;

Immediately hang up;

Do not call back the number; and

Call GMP at 888-835-4672 or for BED at 802-865-7300to report the occurrence and to share any information you are able to provide, including name of the caller, caller’s phone number, and substance of the call.

Customers receiving such calls also are encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in-state only) or 802-656-3183 (from out of state numbers) or by visiting www.uvm.edu/consumer, where you can also learn about similar scams.