Grafton Select Board agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

The Grafton Select Board is meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Public Comment

2. Adopt Agenda

3. Minutes: Dec. 19, 2016

4. Warrants: Accounts Payable and Payroll

5. Highway Report

6. Footbridge Repairs

7. Annual Personnel Review Dates

8. Monthly Budget Review

9. Windham County Renewable Energy Program grant application from Planning Commission

10. Other Business

11. Date of Next Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 @ 6 p.m. Grafton Elementary School

12. Adjourn