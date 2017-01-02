3SquaresVT boosts food purchasing power for senior citizens

Many senior citizens are cutting back on their food budgets as expenses rise, but good nutrition is a key factor in lifelong health. To encourage healthy eating, the U.S. Department of Agriculture offers the 3SquaresVT program to help eligible Vermonters buy nutritious food.

The benefits come on an EBT card that looks like a debit or credit card; there are no “food stamps” anymore. If everyone in the household is 65 or older or gets SSI, then the benefits may be distributed as cash, deposited directly into the family’s bank account.

3SquaresVT is open to individuals and families who qualify based on household income. Anyone who is over 60 or has a disability may deduct many medical expenses from their income, which can help with qualification.

For more information or for help applying for 3SquaresVT, call the Vermont Senior HelpLine at 1-800-642-5119.