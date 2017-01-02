Arts events: Jan. 6-Jan. 9, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in their Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 6: Repertory Theater presents ‘Snippets’

On Friday, Jan. 6, the Repertory Theater will be putting on a fundraiser performance at the Claremont Opera House at 58 Opera House Sq. in Claremont, N.H. Snippets is a collection of short episodes of favorite sitcoms from the 20th century. The audience will be taken on a trip down memory lane watching live performances of The Honeymooners, I Love Lucy, The Beverly Hillbillies, Happy Days, Cheers and Seinfeld.

Snippets is one night only. The show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $10 at the door. All proceeds will fund the upcoming summer show.

For more information visit www.claremontoperahouse.org, or call 603-542-4433.

Jan. 6-8: Northern Stage celebrates women playwrights

Northern Stage announces its fourth annual New Works Now, a showcase and celebration of new plays, and this year, female playwrights, to be presented Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6 to 8 at the Barrette Center for the Arts at 74 Gates St. in White River Junction.

Inaugurated in 2014, New Works Now presents rehearsed staged readings of plays new to the American theater. New Works Now 4.0 will include three staged readings over the course of three days, each featuring a post-show conversation with the playwrights, actors, and directors. Readings are as follows:

Portugal by Elizabeth Heffron

Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Portugal explores the fallout (both literal and metaphorical) of mankind’s nuclear adventures through the lens of a young couple living near Hanford Nuclear Reservation in rural Washington State.

She Exits, Laughing by Marisa Smith

Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.

She Exits, Laughing is a hilarious and deeply perceptive story of aging gracefully (or sometimes not so gracefully) and how we try to care for one another in the face of the inevitable.

Piece Of by Tasha Gordon-Solomon

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m.

Piece Of is an inventive, imaginative look at being a child in the age of memes, Internet fame and uber-liberal helicopter parents.

Admission is free, but seats are reserved. Contact the box office to secure your reservation at 802-296-7000 or boxoffice@northernstage.org.

Accompanying the staged readings is the second annual Thirsty Theater, a mini-series of pop-up 10-minute plays. No tickets are required for this series, which is scheduled for the following times and places:

Runway Lounge by Elisabeth Gordon

Tip Top Café, 85 N Main St., White River Junction

Saturday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m. (Dinner reservations recommended. )

Polar Bear Swim by Marisa Smith

The Filling Station, 70 Gates St., White River Junction

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 p.m.

Jan. 9: Pfohl landscapes on exhibit

Main Street Arts exhibits the New England landscapes of the late Jerry Pfohl, Jan. 9 through Feb. 24.

Pfohl’s work features local and regional landscapes paintings. MSA is located at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River. The exhibit can be seen during Main Street Arts hours of operation. There will be a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan 12.

For more information visit www.mainstreetarts.org, on Facebook or call 802-869-2960.

