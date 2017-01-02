Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 4, 2017

The Chester Water/Sewer Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to set the water/sewer budgets. Following that, the group will meet as the Chester Select Board. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is the Select Board agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the Dec. 21, 2016 Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Discussion regarding Energy Plan: Jason Rasmussen

5. Receive UDBs from the Planning Commission; Set Public Hearing Date

6. Discussion regarding increasing ambulance billing rates and relationship with Ludlow

7. Budget Review; Set 2017 Municipal Budget

8. New Business for Next Agenda

9. Adjourn