Community events: Jan. 5-Jan. 12, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in their Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 5: Genealogy group meets

at Rock Library

Discover your family roots with genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. There are many free databases available at the library to add to your search. Both beginners and seasoned genealogists are welcome.

This program is free and open to the public. Bring your laptop. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.

Jan. 5: Kathie Stone speaks at Rotary’s First Thursday

The Rotary Club of Chester welcomes Kathie Stone of Londonderry as its First Thursday speaker at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Fullerton Inn on The Green in Chester.

A member of the Manchester Rotary Club and a Rotary District 7870 assistant governor, Stone has enjoyed the opportunity to travel around the world. She will speak about her observations and experiences during her month-long trip to Iran last summer.

Light appetizers and conversation begin at 5:15 p.m. and the program lasts for an hour. This event is free and open to everyone. For planning purposes, reserve your spot by emailing chestervtrotary@gmail.com.

Jan. 7: Edgar May Rec Center hosts free day

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center celebrates its 10th anniversary by hosting an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 7. There will be free use of the facilities, tours and a wide range of free classes and demonstrations. In addition to the free events, the EdgarMay will also be offering a wide range of promotions including:

$10 off any memberships purchased that day

$10 off swimming lesson registration

$10 off class punch cards

$10 off a personal training session

For a schedule of events on Saturday, visit www.myreccenter.org/10th-anniversary-open-house.

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center features a competition-size lap pool, children’s wading pool, warm water therapy pool; a 4,500-square foot fitness center with cardio, strength and free weight equipment; and a group exercise studio with more than 30 classes per week. In addition to the facility, the EdgarMay offers a wide range of health and wellness programs including: swimming lessons, chronic pain management classes, boot camps, personal training, a Prescription for Exercise Program, scholarships and more.

For more information about the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center or its programs, call 802-885-2568.

Jan. 7: Curling resumes in the Upper Valley

The Upper Valley Curling Club will resume play in two locations this January after taking a short holiday break.

On Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 7 club members will play at the Barwood Arena at 45 Highland Ave. in Hartford, and on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 8 they will play at the Union Arena, 80 Amsden Way in Woodstock. The club has room for new curlers at each location.

The Upper Valley club is comprised of a variety of men and women of different ages and ability levels who want to share their love of the game. For information on league play, drop-in games, or clinics; e-mail uppervalleycurling@gmail.com or visit www.uppervalleycurling.org. The club can supply all equipment needed to play.

Jan. 7: Snow Riders hosts dinner and Auction

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5–8 p.m., the Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders host its 4th Annual Pasta Dinner and Blind Auction at the Weston Rod and Gun Club, 982 Route 100 in Weston. Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner; the auction begins at 6:30 p.m., with a club meeting to follow at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Admission is $15/couple, $10/individual, and children 12 and under are free.

Dinner includes pasta, salad, rolls, dessert, punch and coffee. The items up for auction are donated by community members and businesses. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

Jan. 7: ‘Ice Age 2’ kicks of FOLA’s 2017 movie season

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium begins its 2017 movie series with the PG-rated animated tale, Ice Age 2 on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown is the first sequel to the 2002 computer-animated film Ice Age and focuses on the herd escaping an upcoming flood, during which Manny finds love.

FOLA movies are free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Popcorn is provided by Berkshire Bank while FOLA provides water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

Jan. 10 & 12: Bidi Dworkin to offer free vocal improv workshops

Discover your unique voice during a two-part vocal improvisation workshop, which is open to anyone who enjoys singing. Jazz singer Bidi Dworkin recently completed a yearlong vocal improvisation immersion with Rhiannon, an intensive supported by the Vermont Council of the Arts.

The workshops are from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 12 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. All are invited to one or both of these free workshops. Reservations are necessary, call 802-824-4343 to register.

Participants will play with melody, rhythm, language and harmony. Each session begins with gentle stretching to tune the body and awaken the breath, so participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing. Check out Dworkin’s website at www.bididworkin.com.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Jan. 8 & 11: River Theater Company holds auditions

River Theater Company announces auditions for its spring production of the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart classic comedy You Can’t Take it With You. Auditions take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the upstairs theater at the Charlestown Town Hall, 216 Main St. in Charlestown, N.H.

Performances are April 29, and May 5, 6 and 7 at the Charlestown Town Hall.

You Can’t Take it With You involves three generations of a quirky but loving family living under the same roof, and their often surprised and surprising visitors. The cast includes 19 characters of all ages from about 18 years old and up (seven women, nine men and three male or female).

If you are unable to make these audition dates, contact Jeanie Levesque at 603-445-7037 or breakaleg1@comcast.net to make other arrangements. The River Theater Company is a family-oriented community theater group that has been providing performance opportunities to Connecticut River Valley children and adults for over a decade. New members are always welcomed, whether you are interested in performing or working in technical and other capacities.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson