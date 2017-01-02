Nutella adds so much to a simple coffee cake

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

I am hesitant to use the name Nutella because it is a brand name, and with all the issues that I faced about registering The Yankee Chef, it simply rubs me the wrong way.

But one taste of that deliciously creamy spread and I was hooked. It wasn’t long before I made one of the best coffee cake-like desserts using this hazelnut spread. This easily prepared recipe is a sugar cookie dough with an additional egg, topped with a crispy topping you will adore!



Nonstick cooking spray

1 stick(1/2-cup) butter or margarine, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon each baking powder and baking soda

1/2 cup hazelnut spread, melted

Topping:

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon melted butter or margarine

Grease a 9-inch cake pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until very smooth with an electric mixer. Add eggs and vanilla, continuing to beat until smooth once again.

In another bowl, blend the flour with the baking powder and baking soda. Add to butter mixture and beat until well mixed. It will be thick. Transfer dough to prepared cake pan.

Microwave hazelnut spread for about 30 seconds, removing to stir until creamy and thinned out. If more time is needed for it to completely melt, heat in 15 second increments.

Heavily drizzle over the top, running a butter knife into the batter, creating a somewhat marbling effect and slightly combining the Nutella with batter.

Meanwhile for the topping, mix sugar, cinnamon and melted butter with a fork until evenly blended. Sprinkle over the top of the cake and bake 24 minutes. The center will feel very doughy and undone, but that is the effect we want. Remove from oven to cool before serving. Add additional melted hazelnut spread over the top if desired.