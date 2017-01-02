To the editor: Kurn Hattin thanks all who made Christmas grand

As part of a long-standing annual tradition, the Chester Rotary Club coordinated a much-anticipated visit by some very special friends.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and an entourage of elves came to Kurn Hattin Homes, going from cottage to cottage with a magical sack of presents for the wide-eyed children!

Each home was decorated with colored lights and garlands of green in anticipation of their arrival.

Children could be heard squealing with delight, and seen jumping up and down in the doorways as Santa approached, his sleigh bells jingling as he came up the path. He had too many presents to fit down the chimneys.

Shouts of joy accompanied the tearing of paper, and the children smiled and hugged their toys as they expressed their gratitude. Even the dusty termite-ridden heart of the Grinch was forever changed by their happiness, and he handed out gifts to them, as well.

Everyone enjoyed punch and frosted cookies made by the children and house parents. Later, delicious pizzas provided by the Rotary Club arrived for all of the cottages.

Kurn Hattin Homes wishes to thank the Rotary Club of Chester, Community Friends of Rotary, the Interact Club of Green Mountain Union High School, the employees of the Vermont Country Store, Bill and Leigh Dakin, Nancy Davis and Tuck Wunderle.

