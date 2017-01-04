CAES Board meeting agenda for Jan. 9, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 04, 2017 | Comments 0
Chester-Andover Elementary School Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at the CAES Library, 72 Main St., Chester. Its agenda is below.
I. Call to Order:
II. Approval of CAES Agenda
III. Minutes: a. Minutes of Dec. 12, 2016 Regular Meeting
IV. Communications: a. Written/Oral; b. Public Comments; c. Board Comments
V. Old Business: a. Co-curricular Stipends; b. Playground Committee Update; c. Act 46
VI. New Business: a. Finance: i. FY 17-18 Budget; ii. FY 17-18 Budget; iii. Approval of Town Warnings; iv. Set Tuition Rate
b. Annual & Public Information Meeting Planning
c. School Board Elections
d. Building & Grounds Improvement
e. Principal Report: i. Student Progress
f. Superintendent Report
VII. Next Meeting Date & Future Agenda Items
a. Regular Meeting Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
VIII. Adjournment Action
Filed Under: CAES Board of Directors agenda • Education News
About the Author: