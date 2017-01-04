Petitions due Jan. 30 for open offices in Chester

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Town of Chester will elect officers by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. These are the offices that will be up for election at that time.

Chester Town School District Moderator – 1 one-year term

Town Moderator – 1 one-year term

Town Clerk – 1 three-year term

Town Treasurer – 1 three-year term

Lister – 1 three-year term; 1 unexpired two-year term

Selectmen – 2 one-year terms; 1 three-year term

Town Grand Juror – 1 one-year term

Agent to Defend Suits – 1 one-year term

Trustee of Public Funds – 1 three-year term

Trustee of the Whiting Library – 2 three-year terms

Auditor – 1 unexpired two year term; 1 three-year term

Chester Town School District Director – 1 three-year term

CAES Director – Union #29 – 2 unexpired two-year terms; 1 three-year term

GMUHS Director – Union #35 – 1 three-year term

Budget Committee – 6 three-year terms

Petition forms for the above positions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions you can call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173.

Petitions for office must have 25 to 30 signatures and they are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Jan. 30, 2017.

(NOTE: Petitions to have an article put on the Town Meeting warning must have 120 to 130 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 2017.)