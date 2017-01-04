Petitions due Jan. 30 for open offices in Chester
Shawn Cunningham | Jan 04, 2017 | Comments 0
© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The Town of Chester will elect officers by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. These are the offices that will be up for election at that time.
Chester Town School District Moderator – 1 one-year term
Town Moderator – 1 one-year term
Town Clerk – 1 three-year term
Town Treasurer – 1 three-year term
Lister – 1 three-year term; 1 unexpired two-year term
Selectmen – 2 one-year terms; 1 three-year term
Town Grand Juror – 1 one-year term
Agent to Defend Suits – 1 one-year term
Trustee of Public Funds – 1 three-year term
Trustee of the Whiting Library – 2 three-year terms
Auditor – 1 unexpired two year term; 1 three-year term
Chester Town School District Director – 1 three-year term
CAES Director – Union #29 – 2 unexpired two-year terms; 1 three-year term
GMUHS Director – Union #35 – 1 three-year term
Budget Committee – 6 three-year terms
Petition forms for the above positions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions you can call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173.
Petitions for office must have 25 to 30 signatures and they are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Jan. 30, 2017.
(NOTE: Petitions to have an article put on the Town Meeting warning must have 120 to 130 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 2017.)
About the Author: Shawn Cunningham has written a number of subjects -- from food and wine to film, history, politics, zoning and development -- for the Baltimore Sun, the Washington Post, Museum News, The Westsider, The Chelsea/Clinton News, Menckeniana, Films in Review and the East Village Eye.