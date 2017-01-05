Andover Select Board meeting for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at town offices at 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Dec. 12 meeting.

4. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

5. Highways / Garage: A. Activity Report; B. Discuss any job applications

6. New Business: A. Planning Commission appointments; B. Town Report

7. Old Business: A. HMGP – update – Jeanette

8. Correspondence: A. Letter from Bill Dakin

9. Budget work session – including looking at appropriation request

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 01/23/2016 at 6:30 p.m.