Andover Select Board meeting for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at town offices at 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Dec. 12 meeting.
4. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
5. Highways / Garage: A. Activity Report; B. Discuss any job applications
6. New Business: A. Planning Commission appointments; B. Town Report
7. Old Business: A. HMGP – update – Jeanette
8. Correspondence: A. Letter from Bill Dakin
9. Budget work session – including looking at appropriation request
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 01/23/2016 at 6:30 p.m.
