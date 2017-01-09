A snickerdoodle Doodlebop cake? Kids will love it

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Anyone remember the children’s Canadian TV show The Doodlebops? My children loved it!

So here’s a cake I call Doodlebop. It’s not only its title that makes this cake a household favorite, it’s the flavors, which are reminiscent of a snickerdoodle cookie.

It’s a softly scented cake that can just be grabbed by a child’s hands and eaten. Of course, you may want to follow them with a vacuum.

Butter-flavored, nonstick cooking spray

1 stick(1/2-cup) butter or margarine, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup pumpkin

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Topping:

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Grease a 9-inch cake pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. With an electric mixer, beat butter with brown sugar until blended well. Add pumpkin, egg and vanilla, continuing to beat until thoroughly mixed.

In a separate bowl, blend flour, spices and baking soda. Slowly add to batter, beating well.

Pour into prepared pan and bake 26-28 minutes, or until it springs back when touched in the center. Remove from oven and set aside in the pan.

Spray the top of the cake lightly with cooking spray while hot. In a small bowl, blend sugar and cinnamon for the topping and evenly sprinkle over the cake. Let cake cool to serve.