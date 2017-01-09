Arts events: Jan. 14-15, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 14 & 15: Chester resident solos in Brahms concert

Under the direction of Susan Dedell, the Brattleboro Concert Choir presents Johannes Brahms’ Ein Deutsches Requiem featuring soloists Chester resident Stan Norsworthy and Margery McCrum, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St. in Brattleboro.

For ticket information, contact the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523 or visit www.bmcvt.org.

Jan. 15: Festival of Mandolin Chamber Music concert

Stone Church Arts presents the New England Mandolin Ensemble and others in the eighth Festival of Mandolin Chamber Music with conductor and festival director August Watters of the Berklee College of Music.

The concert takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

The Festival of Mandolin Chamber Music is designed for the classical mandolin community and for concert-goers interested in classical chamber music.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $13 for seniors and children under 12 in advance and $20/$15 at the door. The chapel only holds 50 people so tickets are limited. Advance tickets are available online at www.stonechurcharts.org or by phone at 802-460-0110. They are also on sale at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls at the door.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson