 

College News

| Jan 10, 2017 | Comments 0

education-news-logoKeene State College of Keene, N.H., announces that 1,400 students have been named to the fall 2016 Dean’s List, including:

    • Tori Parker of Londonderry and
    • Kyle Record of Grafton

Lehigh University of Bethlehem, Penn., has announced its Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2016. Dean’s List status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.  Named to the list is:

    • Alecia Rokes of Andover

 

