College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 10, 2017 | Comments 0
Keene State College of Keene, N.H., announces that 1,400 students have been named to the fall 2016 Dean’s List, including:
- Tori Parker of Londonderry and
- Kyle Record of Grafton
Lehigh University of Bethlehem, Penn., has announced its Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2016. Dean’s List status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Named to the list is:
- Alecia Rokes of Andover
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author: