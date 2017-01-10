Londonderry Select Board agenda for Jan. 12, 2017
The Londonderry Select Board will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St., South Londonderry. This meeting is rescheduled from the board’s regular meeting of Jan. 3 that was canceled due to snow. The agenda is below.
1. Call meeting to order
2. Additions or deletions to the agenda
3. Minutes
a. Approval of Regular Board Meeting Minutes – Dec. 19, 2016
4. Select board pay orders
5. Announcements/correspondence
6. Visitors and concerned citizens
7. Local Control Commission
8. Town official’s business – a. Overweight Permit – JP Trucking & Excavating, LLC
9. Transfer Station – a. Fee Increases
10. Roads and bridges – a. Updates
11. Old business – a. Salt/Sand Shed
12. New Business – a. Budget – Review of remaining Schedules, Revenues and Appropriation Requests, Next Steps.
13. Adjourn
