Act 46 Study Committee meeting Jan. 18, 2017

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Act 46 Study Committee will hold its next regular meeting on Wednesday Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Chester Andover Elementary School 72 Main Street, Chester, VT. The objective of the meeting is to finalize the overall plan and begin on the articles of agreement. The agenda is below.

1. Call to Order & Welcome

2. Introductions/Establish Quorum a. Roll Call

3. Approve Minutes a. January 11, 2017

4. Review Minutes a. January 11, 2017, Sub-Committee (Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish & Chester)-for review

5. Review Agenda (Additions or Deletions)

6. Presentation of an Option for Consideration

7. Clarify Options

8. Voting Process

9. Begin Articles of Agreement

10. Review Draft Report

11. Finalize Schedule/Process for Completion

12. Public Comment

13. Adjourn