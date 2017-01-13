Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 18, 2017
The Chester Select Board will meet as the Chester Water & Sewer Commission at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 to set the water rates. Following that, the Select Board will meeting. Both meetings will be held at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is the Select Board agenda.
1. Approval of Minutes from the January 4, 2017 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Liquor Licenses: Dollar General; Free Range Restaurant; JW Sandri; MacLaomainn’s
5. Entertainment License: MacLaomainn’s
6. Economic Development Committee Idea; Barre Pinske
7. Conflict of Interest Policy Update & Personnel Policy Review
8. Financial Updates: Other Funds; Delinquent Tax Update; Solar Update
9. Set Procedure; Review Interview Schedule for Candidates for Board & Commission Openings
10. Review Town Warning
11. Academy Report
12. Yosemite Quit Claim Deed
13. Sign Certificate of Highway Mileage
14. Sign TAN Note Documents
15. New Business for Next Agenda
16. Adjourn
