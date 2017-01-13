Chester Town School Board of Directors meeting for Jan. 18, 2017
The Chester Town School Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
a. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions & Deletions
III. New Business
a. Financials: i. Approval of FY 2017-18 Budget; ii. Approval of School District Warning
b. Appoint Alternate Member of Act 46 Study Committee
IV. Adjournment
