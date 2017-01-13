Grafton Select Board agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.

1. Public Comment

2. Adopt Agenda

3. Minutes: Jan. 5, 2017

4. Warrants: Accounts Payable and Payroll

5. Highway Report

6. Signature for Excess Weight Permit

7. Planning Commission Vacancies: Interviews

8. Report on the 2017 Certificate of Highway Mileage

9. Personal Use of Town Sand Policy

10. Monthly Budget Review

11. Solar Energy: Discussion on Pursuing Possible Projects

12. Update on the Windham County Renewable Energy Grant Application

13. Executive Session: Planning Commission Vacancies

14. Planning Commission Appointments

15. Other Business

16. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School

17. Adjourn