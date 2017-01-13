Grafton Select Board agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 13, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.
1. Public Comment
2. Adopt Agenda
3. Minutes: Jan. 5, 2017
4. Warrants: Accounts Payable and Payroll
5. Highway Report
6. Signature for Excess Weight Permit
7. Planning Commission Vacancies: Interviews
8. Report on the 2017 Certificate of Highway Mileage
9. Personal Use of Town Sand Policy
10. Monthly Budget Review
11. Solar Energy: Discussion on Pursuing Possible Projects
12. Update on the Windham County Renewable Energy Grant Application
13. Executive Session: Planning Commission Vacancies
14. Planning Commission Appointments
15. Other Business
16. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
17. Adjourn
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: