Bridge work continues: Exit 6 at I-91 northbound to close this week
Jan 15, 2017
he Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule from Jan. 16, 2017.
- I-91 southbound travel lane only (right lane) over the bridge remains closed until about Jan. 20 to allow crews to drill test borings. The left (passing) lane will be open to through-traffic.
- I-91 northbound travel lane only (right lane) is expected to be closed from Jan. 18 to Feb. 3. The left (passing) lane will be open to through-traffic. The Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be also be closed. Northbound motorists should the detour to Route 5 north to I-91 Exit 7 (Springfield) on-ramp.
These dates are subject to change due to weather and road conditions.
VTrans is asking motorists to use extreme caution for the safety of the construction workers.
Find updates and changes at: http://countonitinc.com/road-construction-updates/
Thanks for the suggestion. We’ll call the state first thing on Tuesday, when folks get back to work from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
I agree with Tom’s sentiments and also have a question: Do plans include lengthening the merge of the northbound on-ramp? Thank you for keeping us updated.
I appreciate that you included the information on the overall bridge replacement project. Up to this point that has been missing on the reports of lane closures in the media coverage I have seen. That’s a really nice photo, too.