Bridge work continues: Exit 6 at I-91 northbound to close this week

he Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule from Jan. 16, 2017.

I-91 southbound travel lane only (right lane) over the bridge remains closed until about Jan. 20 to allow crews to drill test borings. The left (passing) lane will be open to through-traffic.

I-91 northbound travel lane only (right lane) is expected to be closed from Jan. 18 to Feb. 3. The left (passing) lane will be open to through-traffic. The Exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be also be closed. Northbound motorists should the detour to Route 5 north to I-91 Exit 7 (Springfield) on-ramp.

These dates are subject to change due to weather and road conditions.

VTrans is asking motorists to use extreme caution for the safety of the construction workers.

Find updates and changes at: http://countonitinc.com/road-construction-updates/