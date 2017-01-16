Arts events: Jan. 21 through Jan. 24, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 21: FOLA screens ‘Gypsy’

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium streams the 2015 London cast revival of the American musical Gypsy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

The PG-rated film is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the famous striptease artist, and focuses on her mother, Rose, who is the ultimate show business mother. It follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life.

This revival features Imelda Staunton, Lara Pulver and Peter Davison. Staunton won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in Musical for her performance.

The event is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. For information, call 802-228-7239 or view FOLA’s website, www.fola.us.

Jan. 24: Wildlife photography show in Cavendish

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., noted photographer and Proctorsville resident Tim O’Donoghue presents a slideshow and talks about his wildlife photos. The presentation will take place at the Cavendish town office meeting room, at 37 High St. in Cavendish.

O’Donoghue concentrates on all kinds of wildlife photography. He has been an avid outdoorsman since his youth, curious about plants, animals and why they lived in particular places. Most of his images have been taken in Vermont, particularly in Cavendish. He will discuss how and where he got the shots and also about the animals that live in our midst.

This is the latest in the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s Walk and Talk Series of events. The series is designed to present topics of general ecological interest to the public in the Cavendish area. Anyone can attend — space permitting — and the presentation is free. For more information, contact Robin Timko at 802-226-7736.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson