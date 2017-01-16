Community events: Jan. 20 through Jan. 23, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 20: Grand opening for new

Chester ice rink

The Chester Recreation Department hosts the grand opening for the new ice skating rink at Pinnacle Park on Lovers Lane in Chester.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Jan, 20. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be musical entertainment and food will be available for purchase.

Jan. 21: Ask the Local Expert focuses on computers

TWilder Memorial Library in Weston invites the public to Ask the Local Expert about computers.

Andover resident and computer whiz Matthew Sydorowich will offer a free trouble-shooting computer basics class for PC Windows users at 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Wilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

Sydorowich is the owner of sydscompufix.com, a computer repair service. Bring your PC Windows laptops, tablets and other devices to the library and ask questions about your specific computer trouble spots. Registration is required. Reach out directly via email before the class and let him know your questions in advance; he will tailor his class to the needs of his students. To sign-up, contact director@wildermemoriallibrary.org, or call 802-824-4307.

Contact Sydorowich in advance of his class email sydscompufix@rocketmail.com.

Jan. 21: Edgar May hosts Dive-In Movie Night for kids

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 140 Clinton St. in Springfield invites children ages 6 and up to the Dive-In Movie Night event, featuring pizza from The Subway, a craft activity, and swimming – all while a movie plays poolside.

It’s kids’ night out (some might say “Parents’ Night Off”). However you see it, the kids are guaranteed to have three hours of supervised fun. Members pay only $5, non-member rate is $10 per child. The movie is free – the registration fee pays for the activities, staff and food.

Registration for children, ages 6 and up, can be done over the phone, in person, or online at www.myreccenter.org. Space is limited, pre-registration and advanced payment is required. Register before Jan. 20 to get a spot.

Details on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1790123471247596??ti=ia For more info about the cost of membership, other youth-oriented activities, or to register for our monthly youth event, contact the EdgarMay at 802-885-2568 or by email stilden@myreccenter.org.

Jan. 21: Curling clinics offered in White River Junction

The Upper Valley Curling Club is offering two Learn to Curl clinics this season.

The first clinic will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 and the second on Saturday, Feb. 11. Clinics start at 6 p.m. at the Barwood Arena, 45 Highland Ave. in White River Junction, and will take about two hours.

Registration is at 5:45 p.m. Admission is $25 per person and is open to any individual age 12 and older. The club provides all equipment needed to curl; wear warm clothing and shoes with non-skid soles. Participants start with an off-ice introduction to the concepts and rules of the game and then move onto the ice for hands-on instruction. If time allows, participants will play a short game.

Space is limited at each session. Participants must register in advance by visiting to www.uppervalleycurling.org and clicking on Learn to Curl. The last Learn to Curl Clinic filled up very quickly.

More information is at www.uppervalleycurling.org, or call 603-763-9450, or by e-mail uppervalleycurling@gmail.com.

Jan. 22: Main Street Arts holds Spanish language potluck

Main Street Arts hosts a Spanish language potluck dinner at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of the month for the next three months at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River. Share food, practice your Spanish, and learn a little bit about another culture. All levels are invited.

The dates are Jan. 22, Feb. 26 and March 26. Donations welcome. For more information visit mainstreetarts.org.

Jan. 23: Mt. Ascutney partnership hosts pot movie, discussion

Mt. Ascutney Prevention Partnership, along with Windsor Schools are screening The Other Side of Cannabis followed by a panel and audience discussion from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Room 210 at Windsor High School, 19 Ascutney St. in Windsor.

According to the film’s website, “In order to make an informed decision to use marijuana, it is important to know the potential risks. This film is not about legalization or medicinal treatments. While there may be times when components of marijuana are appropriate to use medicinally under proper medical guidance, the message that marijuana is safe, natural and harmless as a recreational substance, must be weighed against the evidence of associated risks.”

Panelists include: Windsor Principal Tiffany Cassano, Detective Jen Frank, Melanie Sheehan of Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, Mike Johnson of Turning Point Recovery Center, and Michael Boy of Ascutney Union Church.

Pizza provided.

For more information and to register visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-pizza-discussion-night-tickets-30860711218

Jan. 23: Pushing the Limits of Nature program

oin the discussion on Pushing the Limits of Nature at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in the Rockingham Library’s top floor Meeting Room, 65 Westminster St. in Bellow Falls. Pushing the Limits is a four-part reading, viewing and discussion program funded by the National Science Foundation. This program brings together books and video featuring authors, scientists and everyday people who thrive on exploring the natural world.

The first topic of the series is Pushing the Limits of Nature as developed in T. C. Boyle’s novel When the Killing’s Done and is explored in video clips with the author and everyday people. Retired marine biologist Peter Bergstrom will facilitate the discussion. A light meal will be provided by Lisai’s Deli. Space is limited and registration is encouraged. Pick up a copy of When the Killing’s Done at the front desk.

The following discussion events are planned:

Survival: discussing Paolo Bacigalupi’s The Water Knife on Monday, Feb. 27

Connection: discussing Erik Larson’s Thunderstruck on Monday, March 20

Knowledge: discussing Dimitra Papagianni’s The Neanderthals Rediscovered: How Modern Science is Rewriting Their Story on Monday, April 17

These events are free and open to the public. To register or more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson