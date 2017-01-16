Your resolutions won’t bat an eye over double chocolate cake

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This double chocolate pound cake is a Yanked™ recipe because I have cut the amount of fat and sugar as well as creating a gluten-free cake that is exceptional, moist and delicious.

Honestly, you will not be able to taste or feel the lack of gluten in this chocolaty delight.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/4 cups almond flour *

1/2 cup sugar

6 tablespoons Dutch cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup apple sauce

3 egg whites, beaten

1/2 stick(1/4 cup)butter or margarine, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Grease a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, blend flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda and baking powder. Add apple sauce, egg whites, melted butter and vanilla, mixing very well with a wooden spoon or equivalent.

Fold in the chocolate chips and pour into prepared pan.

Bake 40-50 minutes, or until the top cracks and it is firm when pressed in the center.

Remove from oven to cool slightly before running a thin knife around the sides to loosen. Quickly and carefully invert onto a plate. Immediately cover with film wrap and allow to cool while wrapped. This will keep moisture in, creating a superbly moist cake.

*Many swear by measuring gluten-free flour by weight. If desired, 1 1/4 cups almond flour weighs .87 ounces, or 120g.

NOTE: As with all gluten-free recipes, determine that all ingredients are gluten-free by simply looking at all labels of ingredients used.