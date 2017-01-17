Chester officer disarms shovel-wielding woman

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC



hester Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman after a man was assaulted at a home on Popple Dungeon Road.

Last Saturday, Jan. 14, Chester Police Officer Todd Mayer was called to the house on Popple Dungeon for a report of an assault on Hayden Lawrence, a caregiver who had locked himself in a room of the house for safety. Officer Mayer arrived to find 24-year-old Chelseay Bourdon sitting on the roof of a black Dodge pickup while smashing the windshield with a metal snow shovel.

Although Bourdon saw Mayer arrive in the marked police cruiser, she continued to smash the windshield and didn’t respond to Mayer’s request to put the shovel down, according to a press release from Chester Police. Using his baton to deflect any shovel blows, Mayer climbed onto the bed of the truck, took the shovel away from the woman and handcuffed her.

Lawrence, a caregiver with Specialized Community Care based in East Middlebury, told police that she had been hyper and that he asked her to calm down when she attacked him. Lawrence told police that Bourdon had kicked him, hit him with the metal part of a ratchet strap and with a snow shovel and had also thrown shoes and empty bottles at him. She then began smashing his truck.

Bourdon was arrested and charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief, processed at the Chester Police Department and held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $500 bail. She will answer the charges today, Tuesday, Jan. 17.