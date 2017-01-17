College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 17, 2017 | Comments 0
The following students have been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at the University of Vermont, based in Burlington. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
- Kathleen Bourque of Chester
- Cornelia Cating of Londonderry
- Kyle Cyr of Chester
- Allyssa McCutcheon of Chester
Curry College of Milton, Mass., has announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a C for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester. Named to the Dean’s List is:
- Christina Ricitelli of Weston
The following students were named to the President’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year at Castleton University, based in Castleton, Vt. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
- Olson Humphrey of Londonderry
- Ryan Murphy of Chester
The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year at Castleton University. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
- Adrian Baraw-Nelson of Chester
- Kathleen Haseltine of Chester
- Reilly Knipes of Andover
- Kristina Knockenhauer of Chester
- Jessica Ralston of Chester
- Grandon Smith of Londonderry
- Sarah Wells of Chester
- Rachel Yrsha of Londonderry
