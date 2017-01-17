College News

 

The following students have been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at the University of Vermont, based in Burlington. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

  • Kathleen Bourque of Chester
  • Cornelia Cating of Londonderry
  • Kyle Cyr of Chester
  • Allyssa McCutcheon of Chester

 

Curry College of Milton, Mass., has announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a  C  for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester. Named to the Dean’s List is:

  • Christina Ricitelli of Weston

The following students were named to the President’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year at Castleton University, based in Castleton, Vt. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

  • Olson Humphrey of Londonderry
  • Ryan Murphy of Chester

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year at Castleton University. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

  • Adrian Baraw-Nelson of Chester
  • Kathleen Haseltine of Chester
  • Reilly Knipes of Andover
  • Kristina Knockenhauer of Chester
  • Jessica Ralston of Chester
  • Grandon Smith of Londonderry
  • Sarah Wells of Chester
  • Rachel Yrsha of Londonderry
