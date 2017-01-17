Special Chester Select Board hearing for Jan. 19, 2017
The Chester Select Board will be holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Citizens Comments
2. Sign Town Warning
3. Discuss review process used for the UDB Public Hearing on Feb. 1
4. Executive Session for the purpose of performing interviews of candidates for the Planning Commission and Development Review Board
- 7:30 p.m. Amy Mosher
- 7:45 p.m. William Lindsay
- 8 p.m. Gregory Bobar
- 8:15 p.m. Kelly Arrison
5. Adjourn
