 

Act 46 RED Sub-committee agenda for Jan. 24, 2017

| Jan 20, 2017 | Comments 0

The Act 46 RED (Regional Education District) Sub-committee, with members from Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

  • 6 p.m. Welcome
    Review membership of sub-committee—representatives from Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester.
    Review Agenda
    Elect a chair of the subcommittee
  • 6:05 p.m. Review task and proposed schedule
    Determine follow-up needed on RED legal definition
  • 6:15 p.m. Review draft report
    Identify additional information needed
  • 7 p.m. Work on Articles of Agreement for RED
  • 7:30 p.m. Adjourn
