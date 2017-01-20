Act 46 RED Sub-committee agenda for Jan. 24, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 20, 2017 | Comments 0
The Act 46 RED (Regional Education District) Sub-committee, with members from Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
- 6 p.m. Welcome
Review membership of sub-committee—representatives from Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester.
Review Agenda
Elect a chair of the subcommittee
- 6:05 p.m. Review task and proposed schedule
Determine follow-up needed on RED legal definition
- 6:15 p.m. Review draft report
Identify additional information needed
- 7 p.m. Work on Articles of Agreement for RED
- 7:30 p.m. Adjourn
