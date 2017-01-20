UPDATE: I-91 Bridge work in Rockingham

he Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule from Jan. 20, 2017.

I-91 southbound travel lane only (right lane) over the bridge remains closed until approximately 01/24/17 to allow crews to drill test borings. The left (passing) lane will be open to thru traffic and motorists should have little to no delays.

The northbound travel lane only (right lane) and the northbound Exit 6 on-ramp are now closed until approximately 2/03/17. Traffic needing to use the Exit 6 on-ramp will be detoured to Route 5 north to I-91 Exit 7 on-ramp.

These dates are subject to change due to weather and road conditions.

VTrans is asking motorists to use extreme caution for the safety of the construction workers.

Find updates and changes at: http://countonitinc.com/road-construction-updates/