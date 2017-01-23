AMVETS Vermont Post seeks new members

merican Veterans Vermont Post 1 are inviting those who have served or who are currently serving in the United States military to join Vermontʼs only post of AMVETS.

AMVETS is open to all veterans regardless of what time period you served. It also accepts National Guard and Reservists without the need of having any active duty time. Any service member currently serving is also welcome to join us. AMVETS does not limit membership, but in practice it opens its membership and eligibility.

AMVETS members serve active duty armed forces personnel, their fellow veterans, and their communities through a variety of state and national programs. AMVETS is a non-proﬁt organization that has been in existence by congressional charter since the end of World Ward II.

Post 1 in Vermont is the only chartered post in the entire state, and current members come from many parts of Vermont.

Vermont Post 1 meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Hwy. in Colchester.

If you would like to join and wish to get an application, or if you would like to receive more information about AMVETS, please send your request to: John Kehoe, Membership Drive, P.O. Box 395, Alburgh, VT 05440.