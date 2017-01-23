Arts events: Jan. 24 through Jan. 28, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 24: Painting classes at Mountain Painters Gallery

Start a creative journey at the Mountain Painters and Artisans Gallery by attending Art and Paint Parties with Kim Ray. Classes are every Tuesday at 6–8 p.m.

Jan. 24: Sunset Cow — Woody Jackson-style painting

Feb. 7: Paint Your Heart Out

Feb. 21: Clay Whistles/Hand building with self -hardening clay

March 7: Paint Your Pet or Favorite Animal

March 21: Learn to Draw with graphite

April 4: Still Life Painting

April 18: Feng Shui Painting for your soul and home

Classes take place at the Mountain Painters and Artisans Gallery at Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry.

Choose one, some or all. Classes are $35 for a 2-hour class or $125 for four classes. Classes must be prepaid. Class size minimum is four people. Bring your refreshments and appetizers.

Stop by the gallery to sign up, call 802-824-5974 or email jmackugler@gmail.com.

Jan. 27: Westminster Quartet benefits music school

The Westminster Quartet performs in concert Friday, Jan. 27, with proceeds from ticket sales benefitting the Brattleboro Music Center’s Music School.

Johann Sebastian Bach: The Musical Offering is set for 7:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at 16 Bradley Ave. in Brattleboro. Tickets range from $30 for patrons, $15 general admission, and $15 for students. BMC students under 18 will be admitted free.

The Westminster Quartet is made up of three BMC faculty members— violinist Peggy Spencer, flutist Alex Ogle, and cellist Zon Eastes—and guest harpsichordist Gregory Hayes.

For tickets or more information, call the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523, or visit bmcvt.org.

Jan. 28: 10th annual Northern

Roots Festival held

The 10th annual Northern Roots Festival, presented by the Brattleboro Music Center, presents traditional Irish, Scottish, Scandinavian and French Canadian music in intimate settings.

Few other events of this size offer the opportunity to experience this range of music through teaching workshops, performances and jam sessions.

Beginning at noon programs go all day through 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at New England Youth Theater at 100 Flat St. in Guilford.

Tickets range from $10 to $40 and are available for the daytime program, evening concert or in combination. For ticket information and a complete schedule, contact the BMC at 802-257-4523 or visit www.bmcvt.org.

