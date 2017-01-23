Cash stolen in burglary at Grafton Elementary

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A small amount of cash was stolen over the weekend from the Grafton Elementary School, Vermont State Police have announced.

Police say a burglar entered the school, at 58 School St., and took cash from the school’s office. Police say they are not sure how the burglar was able to get into the building but think that a door or window may have been left unlocked.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Cpl. Paul Dean at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.