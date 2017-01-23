Comedy night to benefit Flood Brook student activities

The Flood Brook Student Activities Cooperative is hosting a parents night out comedy fund-raiser to benefit curricular and extracurricular enrichment activities for the students of Flood Brook School.

The event will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Magic Mountain Base Lodge. Comedians Tom Hayes, Mark Scalia and Rob Steen will be performing. You may have seen their performances on Comedy Central and The Late Show with David Letterman among others.

Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at Flood Brook School, Brown Enterprises in Londonderry, Weston Market Place and Magic Mountain. Tickets at the door are $25. For more information or for tickets call 802-430-4158.

Besides FBSAC, the event is also sponsored by Magic Mountain, Vermont Foam Insulation Inc. and Hunter Excavating Inc.