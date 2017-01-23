Community events: Jan. 26 through Jan. 29, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 26: Active Parenting Workshops held through March 9

Turn the challenges of raising youth into opportunities for growth. Active Parenting is a workshop for parents of kids of any age, especially tweens and teens. The workshop runs on Thursdays, Jan. 26 through March 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (except Feb. 23) at The Collaborative, 91 Route 11, Londonderry, behind Flood Brook School.

Participants learn skills to help with clear communication, new ways to handle online safety and set screen times, conflict management and mindfulness techniques. Facilitator Loretta Murphy enhances the workshop with her professional training as an educator and mental health therapist. This six-week workshop is free and each participant receives a workbook. Dinner and childcare provided with preregistration by calling The Collaborative at 802-824-4200.

Jan. 28: Phoenix Books presents 23rd New Voices

Phoenix Books Misty Valley’s annual New Voices event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m., at the First Universalist Church 211 North St. in Chester’s Stone Village.

New Voices 2017 will present five promising debut authors to talk about their work. Seating is limited; tickets are $10 and are available at the bookstore on the Green in Chester.

New Voices 2017 authors include Kaitlyn Greenidge, author of We Love You, Charlie Freeman; Dan Cluchey, author of The Life of the World to Come; Adelia Saunders, Indelible; Rebecca Dinerstein, and author of The Sunlit Night; Tom McAllister, The Young Widower’s Handbook.

In addition to the readings at the Stone Church, the public is invited to cross-country ski or snowshoe with the authors at Grafton Ponds on Saturday morning (trail fee), meet the authors at a reception at the church after the readings and then have drinks and/or dinner with the authors at the Fullerton Inn, on the Green next door to Phoenix Books Misty Valley (full-course meal, prix fixe).

For more information stop by Phoenix Books Misty Valley, call the bookstore at 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

Jan. 28: Nature talk in Weston highlights beavers as engineers

Wilder Memorial Library presents The Beaver: Nature’s Superb Engineer at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 held at Weston Playhouse at 12 Park St., in Weston.

This presentation by Kurt J. Valenta looks at the historical significance the beaver had in the exploration and mapping of North America. Their unique adaptations allow them to survive year-round in a habitat of their own making. The ecosystem that is created supports a diversity of wildlife while also playing a major role in flood control and environmental rejuvenation.

Questions? Call the library at 802-824-4307 or email director@wildermemoriallibrary.org or visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org.

Jan. 28: 3rd annual Night of True Stories

An evening of 10-minute tell-all, personal stories by local storytellers a la public radio’s The Moth will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Main Street Arts at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-869-2960.

MSA is collecting wool socks, new or gently used and clean, for refugees in Chios, Greece. If you have an extra pair to donate, place them in the blue tote on the front porch.

Jan 29: ‘He Named Me Malala’ documentary screened

The PG-13 documentary film, He Named Me Malala, will be shown at the First Universalist Parish at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the North Street church in the Stone Village of Chester.

The movie is free and the public is welcome to attend. The parish’s monthly social outreach collection for January will support education through the Malala Fund.

The movie is the story of Malala Yousafzai’s escape from the Taliban in Pakistan, and her continuing fight for children’s education. Malala shows them that even at 16, you are not too young to change the world. At age 17, Malala received the Nobel Peace Prize (2014), and she said, “I tell my story not because it is unique, but because it is not. It is the story of many girls.”

For information about the church, visit chestervtuu.org.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson