Weston Playhouse to offer free video theater classes

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Weston 101 series returns in February for its second year in a brand-new format: The six engaging and insightful videos about the up-coming season will now be free and easy to view directly on the Weston Playhouse website.

Hosted by Piper Gooeve, WPTC director of education/artistic associate, Weston 101 will feature members of the summer productions, such as Michael Berresse, Tim Fort and Steve Stettler, David Bonanno and Susan Haefner, musical director Larry Pressgrove, choreographer Michael Raine, and more.

“Last year’s inaugural series was great, with dozens of people joining us both live and online,” said Goodeve. “This year, the response was overwhelmingly in favor of online viewing, so we’ve listened to our audience, and made Weston 101 entirely virtual. By offering this inside look into our productions free of charge, we can reach even more theater lovers, and hope to see more of them at the playhouse this summer.”

Each video will include an introduction to the play and playwright(s), and a Q&A with members of the creative team, talking about their visions for the production and their roles in bringing it to life, why the piece was chosen for Weston, and much more. For those who want to continue learning about a play or musical, a supplemental list for further reading/listening/watching will be included with each video. All materials will be available through the Weston 101 sponsor, Northshire Bookstore.

For more information, please visit www.westonplayhouse.org/education/weston-101