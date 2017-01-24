Grafton Select Board special meeting for Jan. 25, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Town Hall, 117 Main St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.

1. Public Comment

2. Request for Town Infrastructure Projects

3. Select Board Signatures for Town Meeting Warning

4. Other Business

5. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 @ 6 p.m., Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St.

6. Adjourn