UPDATE: Tonight’s Act 46 RED Subcommittee meeting postponed
he Two Rivers Supervisory Union Act 46 subcommittee meeting at the Andover Town Hall this evening is being postponed due to bad weather. TRSU has announced it has rescheduled the meeting for Tuesday Jan. 31. at 5:30 p.m. at Andover Town Hall. The subcommittee is looking at setting up a regional education district (RED) among the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester.
