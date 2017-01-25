Act 46 RED meeting rescheduled for Jan. 31 in Andover
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 25, 2017 | Comments 0
wo Rivers Supervisory Union has announced it has rescheduled the meeting of its Act 46 Sub-Committee for Tuesday Jan. 31. at 5:30 p.m. at Andover Town Hall. The original meeting was postponed due to the weather. The subcommittee is looking at setting up a regional education district (RED) among the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester. The Andover Town Hall is at 953 Weston Andover Road.
