Act 46 RED meeting rescheduled for Jan. 31 in Andover

wo Rivers Supervisory Union has announced it has rescheduled the meeting of its Act 46 Sub-Committee for Tuesday Jan. 31. at 5:30 p.m. at Andover Town Hall. The original meeting was postponed due to the weather. The subcommittee is looking at setting up a regional education district (RED) among the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester. The Andover Town Hall is at 953 Weston Andover Road.