UPDATE: ROUTE 5 REOPENED Route 5 in Putney closed for fire
Press release | Jan 26, 2017 | Comments 0
© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
he Vermont State Police are asking drivers to avoid Route 5 in the vicinity of Water Street in Putney. According to a press release, there is a fire there and an online scanner says that it is a two alarm fire at a paper mill. VSP says to expect the road to be closed “until further notice.”
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.