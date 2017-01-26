UPDATE: ROUTE 5 REOPENED Route 5 in Putney closed for fire

The Vermont State Police are asking drivers to avoid Route 5 in the vicinity of Water Street in Putney. According to a press release, there is a fire there and an online scanner says that it is a two alarm fire at a paper mill. VSP says to expect the road to be closed “until further notice.”

