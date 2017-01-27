UPDATE: I-91 Bridge Construction in Rockingham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule from Jan. 27, 2017.

The northbound travel lane only (right lane) and the northbound Exit 6 on-ramp remain closed until approximately Feb. 3, 2017. Traffic needing to use the Exit 6 on-ramp will be detoured to Route 5 north to I-91 Exit 7 on-ramp.

Please note that these dates are subject to change due to weather/road conditions.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: A public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Bellows Falls Opera House. This meeting will allow the general public to meet the team involved in replacing the bridges, learn about the construction plan and ask questions.

VTrans is asking motorists to use extreme caution for the safety of the construction workers.

Find updates and changes at: http://countonitinc.com/road-construction-updates/