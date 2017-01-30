Arts events: Feb. 2, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 2: Artist Carbonetti speaks on creativity

Chester Rotary Chester artist Jeanne Carbonetti, who will speak about The Seasonal Rhythm of Creativity: A Visual Interpretation of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Concerto at the club’s First Thursday talk at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

This free and public event will be held at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester.

Carbonetti has been a watercolorist, a teacher and lecturer and currently operates Crow Hill Gallery in Chester, which features ongoing exhibitions of her original watercolors and limited edition prints.

She also operates the Eden Center for Creative Power, through which she offers both group workshops and individual lessons at her studio and gallery complex. She is currently preparing a new book, The Soul of Creativity: A Path for Inspired Living.

Feb. 2: Art of the Silent Film Comedy lecture in Claremont

On Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m., Patrick D. Anderson of Colby-Sawyer College presents the film retrospective “Sennett, Chaplin, Keaton and the Art of the Silent Film Comedy” supported by slides and film clips. The event will be held at the Claremont Opera House at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H.

Anderson is a cultural historian who teaches American studies, film and Native American studies. He’ll show how the social and cultural history of the United States is reflected in the celluloid strips that captured it, focusing on the three filmmakers: Max Sennett, Charlie Chaplin, and Buster Keaton.

Free tickets are available at the door and donations are accepted.

