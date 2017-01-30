Community events: Through Feb. 8, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 1: Grace Cottage online auction begins

From 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, you can bid on various items including: a massage, a trip to Mexico or South Africa, an evening at the theater or artwork during the Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Auction.

This year’s auction consists of more than 60 items donated by businesses and individuals, with all proceeds benefiting the Grace Cottage Patient Care Fund. Auction items range in value from $20 to $6,000.

Bid low and get notified when someone outbids you, or Buy Now and make it yours that day. The funds raised go toward providing free care to those lacking adequate resources at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend. View items in advance at www.32auctions.com/gracecottage.

Feb. 2: 3-part computer skills class at Neighborhood Connections

Sue Parks teaches students to increase their computer skills and will be guided by the interests of the class during a three-part free series on computers. The classes are from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT-100.

Attendees are asked to bring a list of the skills they want to acquire and a laptop or tablet. Space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to reserve a spot.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Feb 3: Flood Brook School hosts comedy night

The Flood Brook Student Activities Cooperative is hosting a parents’ night out comedy fund-raiser to benefit curricular and extracurricular enrichment activities for the students of Flood Brook School.

The event will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Magic Mountain Base Lodge. Comedians Tom Hayes, Mark Scalia and Rob Steen will perform. You may have seen their performances on Comedy Central and The Late Show with David Letterman among others.

Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at Flood Brook School, Brown Enterprises in Londonderry, Weston Market Place and Magic Mountain. Tickets at the door are $25. For more information or for tickets, call 802-430-4158.

Feb. 4: Green Mtn. Club holds snowshoe and hike

Snowshoe or hike to Lye Brook Falls with the Green Mountain Club. Hikers are to meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Shaw’s at 64 Equinox Terrace in Manchester.

Hike on to the summer trailhead, then up the Lye Brook Falls Trail to the falls. Bring extra clothes, lunch, snacks and fluids. A moderate hike, the total distance is 5.2 miles with a 900 feet climb. If there is a lack of snow or a lot of ice bring micro-spikes. Reserve a spot by calling Keld Alstrup at 802-362-1422 or emailing alstrupkeld@gmail.com.

Feb. 4: Chili Cook-off & Barn Dance to raise funds for CAES playground

Dance the night away and raise funds at Chester-Andover Elementary School’s barn dance and chili cook-off contest from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 72 S. Main St. in Chester.

This event welcomes the whole family, with music by the Speckers and calling by Cindy Austin. During the evening, sample the chili as cook-off participants wait to hear whether their recipe is judged the best. Proceeds from this event benefit Pennies for the Playground, a non-profit formed to raise money for the Chester-Andover Elementary School playground.

Ticket prices include chili dinner and dancing and are $5 for kids under 12 and $15 per adult, with a cap at $40 per family.

Feb. 8: AARP Smart Driver Course to be held

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Neighborhood Connections hosts an AARP Smart Driver Course. This course reviews the rules of the road and aims to give a better understanding of how to avoid potential collisions.

The four-hour course begins at 10 a.m., with a lunch break around noon and concludes at 2:30 p.m. Bring a brown bag lunch. Refreshments will be served. Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace at 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry.

Learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques and how to drive in today’s challenging environment. In addition, learn how to manage and accommodate age-related changes in vision, hearing, reaction time, and valuable lessons on how to monitor your own and others driving skills and capabilities. Depending upon insurance company, you may be eligible for an auto discount upon completion on the course.

To register, call Estelle Schwartz at 802-375-4831. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

